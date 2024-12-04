U19 Asia Cup: Huzaifa stars with fifer as Pakistan thrashes Japan to reach semifinal

Pakistan U19 players celebrating after dismissing Japanese batter - ACC

Dubai: Left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa delivered a sensational performance, claiming five wickets as Pakistan secured a dominant 180-run victory over Japan in the 11th match of the U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Chasing a decent target of 244 runs, Japan’s batting line-up collapsed under the pressure of Huzaifa’s brilliance. The young spinner tore through the Japanese order, leaving them bundled out for a mere 63 runs in just 21.3 overs.

His’s extraordinary performance included three maidens while giving away just eight runs in his 6.3-over spell, showcasing his precision and control.

Japanese opener Nihar Parmar fought valiantly, top-scoring with 25 runs off 60 deliveries. Apart from him no other batter managed to reach double figures.

Pakistan’s bowlers were in excellent form, with Huzaifa receiving strong backing from Mohammad Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain.

Both Ahmed and Hussain claimed two wickets each, while Faham ul Haq chipped in with one wicket.

Pakistan will face off against Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the tournament on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 243 runs for the loss of six wickets in their first innings.

The Boys in Green faced early setbacks, with skipper Saad Baig dismissed for just 3 runs, leaving the team struggling at 7/1 in the 2.5 overs.

The pressure mounted as Haroon Rasheed (9) and Farhan Yousuf (10) followed soon after, bringing Pakistan to a precarious 57/3 in the 14th over.

However, opener Faham ul Haq steadied the ship with a valiant 34 runs off 49 balls, including two sixes and a boundary. His promising innings came to an end when Nihar Parmar dismissed him in the 20th over.

Tayyab Arif and Shahzaib Khan built a vital partnership, but just as they were getting settled, Arif was dismissed for 20 runs by Parmar in the 24.4 over, leaving Pakistan at 97/4.

The crucial moment of the innings came with the pairing of Khan and Riazullah, who put on an 82-run stand for the sixth wicket. Khan was dismissed for a solid 45 runs off 69 deliveries, falling to Timothy Moore.

Riazullah, who had been in fine form, found excellent support in Ahmed Hussain. The duo added 61 runs for the seventh wicket, with the right-hand batter remaining unbeaten on 66 runs from 78 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

Ahmed Hussain contributed 30 runs off 23 balls, helping Pakistan to a total of 243/6 by the close of the first innings.

Nihar Parmar led the bowling attack for Japan U19, topping the wickets chart with two scalps in his spell.

Supporting him well, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Kai Wall, Charles Hinze, and Timothy Moore each claimed one wicket, contributing to a well-rounded bowling performance.