GSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars edge out Victoria in nail-biting contest

Lahore Qalandars' players celebrating after taking wicket - GSLT20

Lahore Qalandars defeated Victoria by 10 runs in a thrilling encounter at the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) 2024 at Providence.

The match was a tense battle from start to finish, with a standout performance from Qalandars' Tabraiz Shamsi, whose brilliant spell made the difference between the two sides.

Victoria won the toss, and captain Corey Anderson opted to bowl first. Mirza Baig anchored the Qalandars' innings, scoring a steady 39 from 36 balls to set a solid foundation for his team.

Despite Anderson’s best efforts, rotating seven bowlers, the Qalandars' batting never truly gained momentum. Mohammad Faizan was run out for 25 off 21 balls, while Tom Abell and Mohammad Akhlaq contributed 17 and 26 runs, respectively.

Captain Carlos Brathwaite's brief stay at the crease ended in a golden duck when Jackson Smith bowled him out. Smith was in superb form, taking three wickets, while his partner, Dominic Drakes, also claimed three scalps. Drakes was particularly economical, keeping the pressure on the opposition with 14 dot balls in his four overs.

Victoria needed 140 runs to win after dismissing the Qalandars for 139. The Australian side made a strong start, with a confident opening partnership of 67 between Blake Macdonald and Joe Clarke. However, regular wickets began to fall, and the pressure mounted.

Tabraiz Shamsi's exceptional spell was the defining moment of the match, as he claimed three wickets for just 11 runs from his four overs.

His remarkable performance included an astonishing 16 dot balls, with not a single boundary conceded. This brilliant display of control and precision earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Karima Gore fought valiantly for Victoria, but when he was dismissed for 25 off 22 balls in the 19th over, it left his team with just two wickets remaining.

With 12 runs needed from the final over, Faheem Ashraf sealed the victory for the Qalandars by dismissing Jackson Smith in his third delivery.

The win tightens the standings in the GSL, with Lahore Qalandars, Victoria, and Guyana Amazon Warriors all on four points, having won two and lost one match each. As the tournament progresses, the next round of matches will be crucial in determining who advances to the final.