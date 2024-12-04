South Africa announce T20I squad for series against Pakistan

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen playing a shot - REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, set to take place in December.

The series will see South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen step up as captain, filling the role due to the unavailability of regular skipper Aiden Markram.

The squad will also be without some of South Africa’s key all-format players.

Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs will miss the series as they are being rested for the ODI series against the Men in Green.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will make their return for the first time since the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

The squad also sees the return of all-rounder George Linde, who has been recalled after a strong domestic campaign.

Proteas coach Rob Walter shared his thoughts on the squad selection, saying: “All 15 players are capped, and we’re looking to build on the experience within the group as we continue to grow as a unit.

“In the absence of Aiden, Heinrich will lead the team. He is a vastly experienced player with a strong understanding and reading of the game. We look forward to utilising him in this role after his previous experiences in 2021.

"We have also given George an opportunity again. He really earned his spot off the back of a strong domestic campaign, and his skills as a spinning all-rounder add important balance to the team.

"We're pleased to have Anrich and Tabraiz back in the squad. Their wealth of experience and skill significantly bolsters our bowling unit, enhancing both our pace and spin departments, which will be key against a strong Pakistan side.”

The 20-over series between South Africa and Pakistan will be held on December 10, 13, and 14 at three venues: Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg, respectively.

South Africa T20I Squad against Pakistan:

Heinrich Klaasen (C), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke*, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka*, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton*, Tabraiz Shamsi**, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

* - Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, and Ryan Rickelton will join the squad after completing their Test duties against Sri Lanka.

** - Tabraiz Shamsi's involvement in the ongoing Global Super League in Guyana may impact his availability for the first T20I.