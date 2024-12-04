Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium’s renovation work enters final stages

Mohsin Naqvi makes a detailed visit to Gaddafi Stadium.. -Screengrab/Author

LAHORE: The renovation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is progressing at an impressive pace, with the venue now 80% complete in preparation for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The aforementioned tournament will take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, recently visited the site to assess the ongoing construction work.

The upgrading work has been progressing swiftly, with 80% of the total construction completed in just 53 days. Notably, the grey structure of the main building has been fully completed, while the grey structure of the pavilion building is 90% finished.

The construction of the enclosures is also 75% complete, and the seating structure, along with trench work, is nearing its final phase.

During his visit, Naqvi emphasized the need for an aesthetic upgrade, instructing that attractive grills be installed on both sides of the trench to enhance the stadium's visual appeal.

The reconstruction work at Gaddafi Stadium officially began on October 10. In just 53 days, progress has been remarkable, with work being carried out at an exceptionally fast pace. The project will be completed before the start of the tournament.