Aaqib Javed reveals reason behind big names missing out of South Africa series

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (L) along with opening batter Fakhar Zaman (R) - PCB

LAHORE: Interim white-ball head coach and current member of the selection committee Aaqib Javed has shed light on the rationale behind the exclusion of prominent players from Pakistan squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Javed discussed the selections in a detailed statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

One of the most notable omissions is that of Sajid Khan, who had an exceptional performance in Pakistan’s recent Test series against England, claiming 19 wickets.

Despite his strong showing, the former pacer explained that leaving out Khan was a difficult decision.

“Leaving out Sajid Khan, despite his stellar performances against England, was an extremely tough decision. However, considering the pace-friendly conditions at Centurion and Cape Town, we opted for Mohammad Abbas instead, who is an outstanding exponent of seam bowling," Javed said in a statement released by the PCB.

He explained the notable absentees from the squad, with players like Shaheen Afridi missing from the red-ball squad and Fakhar Zaman once again remaining out of the team.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s exclusion from the Test squad is a strategic decision to ensure he remains physically and mentally fresh for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Similarly, Fakhar Zaman was not considered as he has yet to regain form and match fitness," he said.

The former pacer also emphasized that the goal of the squad selection was to maintain consistency in the ODI squad, particularly in the buildup to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, scheduled for February-March.

“Our aim is to maintain consistency in ODI selections as part of our preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while also giving emerging talent opportunities in T20Is alongside experienced players. For Tests, we have focused on assembling a squad that can adapt to challenging conditions and consistently compete at the highest level," he said.

For the Test series, Javed highlighted that the focus was on assembling a squad capable of adapting to South Africa's challenging conditions and maintaining a competitive edge at the highest level.

“The Test series against South Africa will be highly competitive, but we are confident in our team’s ability to secure a historic series win. Our focus in ODIs is to continue building momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy, while the T20I series provides a platform to blend experience with emerging talent,” he concluded.