Mohammad Abbas returns as PCB announces squads for South Africa series

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrating - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced both the white-ball and red-ball squads for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The series, which comprises two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, is scheduled from December 10 to January 7.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who makes his return after missing the Zimbabwe series, will only feature in white-ball matches. The inclusion of the 24-year-old is aimed at ensuring peak fitness for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammad Abbas, who last played Test cricket in 2021, has made his return to the Test squad following a standout performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he took 31 wickets in five matches.

Naseem Shah returns to the squad for both Tests and ODIs after missing the recent series against England and the Zimbabwe white-ball series. Khurram Shahzad, following a standout performance with Pakistan Shaheens, joins the Test squad alongside Mir Hamza.

However, off-spinner Sajid Khan, despite taking 19 wickets against England in the recent Test series, has been excluded, with the selectors opting to include only one specialist spinner, Noman Ali.

Sufyan Muqeem, a left-arm wrist spinner, has earned his first ODI call-up after standout performances in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The T20I squad will depart for South Africa on December 6, while the ODI and Test teams will leave on December 13. Red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will join the team in Johannesburg ahead of the Test series.

Pakistan squads for South Africa tour:

Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

ODI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

T20I: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

Tour schedule: