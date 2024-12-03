‘That’s how we want to play,’ says Agha after Pakistan rout Zimbabwe

Pakistan's stand-in T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match presentation of the second T20I against Zimbabwe on December 3, 2024. - X/LiveStream Screengrab

BULAWAYO: Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed pleasure over his team’s performance in the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Agha, while speaking at the post-match presentation after Pakistan outclassed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the aforementioned fixture, reiterated that the green shirts want to play in such a dominating manner and are good enough to produce desired results regardless of the toss.

“That is how we want to play. We do not want to play according to the toss. We are a good enough team to win batting first or bowling first,” said Agha.

Agha, who is leading a young Pakistan squad in the ongoing series, said it was heartening to see emerging talent delivering efficiently for the national team.

“We are a quality side and the way the youngsters are doing, it is very heartening to see,” Agha stated.

“The way they (Abrar and Sufiyan) bowled, it is outstanding. I am very happy and the team is very happy. We did not win the T20I series in Australia and we want to continue,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha further backed the team’s pace attack, which has been relatively numb on the ongoing Zimbabwe tour, compared to the spinners.

“We have plans and we are executing really well. We want to hit the deck hard and the way they are doing so, it is going very well,” Agha concluded.

The victory gave the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series, with the third fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on December 5.