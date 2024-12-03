Pakistan women's team granted permission for international friendly against Saudi Arabia

Pakistan women's football team celebrates scoring a goal during SAFF Women's Championship match against Bangladesh on October 20, 2024. - X/@TheRealPFF

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s football team on Tuesday, have been granted permission to travel to Doha, Qatar for their international friendly match against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, scheduled to be played on December 7.

Following the approval from the government, the national team will depart for Doha on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, on Monday, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the squad for the forthcoming fixture, under the leadership of seasoned defender Maria Khan.

The national squad is comprised of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and as many forwards.

Notably, both teams were scheduled to host a joint training session for their friendly match but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) dropped the idea on logistical grounds, last month.

As a result, the Pakistan women's football team underwent a training camp here ahead of their departure.

Remember, the SAFF had invited the Pakistan's women’s football team for a friendly match during the official FIFA window for women’s international matches.

Saudi Arabia had reached out to the PFF to finalize arrangements and also offered to cover all expenses, including Pakistan’s travel and accommodation costs.

Both teams, ranked 158th and 174th in FIFA’s women’s rankings for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, respectively, are expected to hold a joint training camp in Qatar before the match.

Last year, Pakistan toured Saudi Arabia twice to participate in women’s football tournaments and displayed remarkable skills.

Pakistan’s squad for international friendly against Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Arzoo and Jennah Farooki

Defenders: Maria Khan (c), Sara Khan, Mishal Bhatti, Sophiya Qureshi, Mehreen Gul, Fatima Nasir and Nizalia Siddiqi

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Rameen Fareed, Amina Hanif, Sanah Mehdi and Alia Sadiq

Forwards: Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Nadia Khan, Anmol Hira and Eman Mustafa