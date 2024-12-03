Pakistan edge past Japan to reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Malaysia's players in action during their 2024 Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup clash on Dcember 03, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation

MUSCAT: Hannan Shahid’s twin strike led Pakistan to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Japan here on Tuesday and qualified for the final of the ongoing 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

The knockout fixture got off to a dry start as none of the teams could open the scoring in the first quarter.

Pakistan’s captain Hannan Shahid broke the deadlock in the second quarter, netting the opener in the 26th minute.

Japan, however, responded just three minutes later as Tsubasa Tanaka levelled the score at 1-1 in the dying seconds of the second quarter, forcing the match to hang in balance at the halfway mark.

The third quarter of the seesaw clash followed the same pattern as the green shirts took the lead, courtesy of Ali Basharat in the 38th minute only for Japan to neutralize just three minutes later, this time through Rakusei Yamanaka.

Pakistan kicked off the fourth and decisive quarter with great determination, the highlight of which was skipper Hannan Shahid’s brilliant field goal in the 48th minute.

The national team were then awarded a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, which was successfully converted by Sufiyan Khan to give Pakistan a 4-2 lead, which remained in tact until the final whistle.

For the unversed, Pakistan, who have been unbeaten in the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup, will face either India or Malaysia in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

It will be the Pakistan’s second appearance in the Junior Hockey Asia Cup final.