‘Haris Rauf is playing unnecessarily in Zimbabwe T20Is,’ says Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif (left) and right-arm pacer Haris Rauf (right) - X/AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has voiced his criticism over the selection of right-arm speedster Haris Rauf for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Latif, while speaking at a YouTube channel, urged Pakistan’s management to select Haris for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, emphasising the right-arm pacer is ‘unnecessarily’ playing the Zimbabwe series.

“They should bring Haris for South Africa Tests. He’s playing unnecessarily in these (Zimbwbe) T20Is,” said Latif.

“If you can drop Shaheen, Hasnain, Naseem and Babar, why not your main weapon Haris Rauf? He’s the one who needs rest right now” he added.

The former wicketkeeper batter then shared that he is guaranteed of Haris’s success in the two-match series against South Africa.

“He can be lethal in South Africa. I can guarantee his success but I can’t say the same for other bowlers,” Latif concluded.

For the unversed, Haris is the most senior member of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, having made 76 appearances for the green shirts in the shortest format.

The right-arm pacer, since his international debut in 2020, has been a key member of Pakistan’s white-ball side.

Haris, however, thus far, could only represent Pakistan in one Test. His sole appearance in the longest format came against England in 2022.