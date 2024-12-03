Sufiyan Muqeem breaks Umar Gul’s 15-year-old T20I record

Pakistan's spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (left) and former pacer Umar Gul (right) - PCB/AFP

BULAWAYO: Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem on Tuesday, broke legendary pacer Umar Gul’s long-standing record of best bowling figures by a Pakisani bowler in men’s T20Is.

The emerging spinner achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory in the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, where he dismissed five batters for just three runs over the course of just 16 deliveries.

Sufiyan started the proceedings by dismissing Ryan Burl in the ninth over of Zimbabwe’s innings before sending Tashinga Musekiwa packing for a golden in the same over.

He bagged two more wickets in his second over, dismissing Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava before rounding up his sensational bowling performance by removing Clive Madande – the last Zimbabwean batter to fall.

As a result, Sufiyan went past Gul, who held the record of registering the best bowling figures for Pakistan in men’s T20Is, courtesy of his 5/6 in three overs against New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009.

Notably, Gul registered the same figures again four years later in a bilateral T20I against South Africa, taking fewer balls.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Imad Wasim is fourth on the list, thanks to his 5/14 against West Indies in 2016.

Best bowling figures for Pakistan in men’s T20Is

Sufiyan Muqeem – 5/3 against Zimbabwe in 2024

Umar Gul – 5/6 against New Zealand in 2009

Umar Gul – 5/6 against South Africa in 2013

Imad Wasim – 5/14 against West Indies in 2016

Umar Gul – 4/8 against Australia in 2009

Sufiyan’s economical bowling figures helped Pakistan bowl out Zimbabwe on a paltry total of just 57 runs in 12.4 overs.

Chasing a modest total, the green shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs with all ten wickets in hand and 87 balls to spare.



For his brilliant bowling performance, Sufiyan was adjudged the player of the match.

The victory gave the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series, with the third fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on December 5.