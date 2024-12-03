Harbhajan Singh empathizes with Pakistan fans amid Champions Trophy dilemma

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh (L) along with Pakistan fans in Gaddafi Stadium (R) - AFP/PCB

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his disappointment over the likelihood that Pakistan cricket fans will not see Indian stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play on their home turf during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to an Indian news channel, Harbhajan acknowledged the passion of Pakistan fans and their desire to witness top international players in action.

"The situation in Pakistan is not good. Every team wants to go but the situation there is not good. I feel very sad for the people of Pakistan that Virat Kohli and other legendary players will not be able to see them playing on their ground. The people there are not bad but the situation is bad. You cannot stop the tournament and you have to move it forward. Do a hybrid model and move forward. Because it is impossible for Indian players to go because you cannot trust the security there," said Harbhajan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming Champions Trophy is at a standstill following BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan, while PCB remained firm on their stance of opposing the hybrid model for the eight-team tournament.

However, in the latest turn of events, a new model, dubbed as ‘partnership formula’, is under consideration to end the deadlock between PCB and BCCI.

As per the new formula, Pakistan will also not play their matches in India during ICC events for next three years. Dubai is most likely to be the neutral venue for both the teams as per the expected new agreement.

India is scheduled to host three ICC events during this time period, including Women's World Cup 2025, co-hosting of T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka and Champions Trophy 2027.

Details further shared that the apex cricketing body has advised the BCCI to accept the aforementioned model, in a bid to avoid legal action by Pakistan and also to resolve the issue without voting.

If the proposed formula gets mutually agreed upon then there may not be a need for the board meeting and the apex cricketing body will communicate the development with the board members.