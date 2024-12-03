Sarfaraz wants Dolphins to play modern cricket in Champions T20 Cup

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the mentor of Engro Dolphins. -PCB

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan captain and Dolphins’ mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed his plans to cultivate an international-style brand of T20 cricket in the squad ahead of the forthcoming Champions T20 Cup, slated to kick off on December 7 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sarfaraz, mentor for the Dolphins, knows the intricacies of the shortest format, having led Pakistan in 37 T20Is with 29 wins at an impressive win ratio of 78.37 per cent.

The wicketkeeper batter lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for providing a platform to the emerging talent and expressed his hope that his team’s players will enter the upcoming five-team tournament with a fearless approach.

“The PCB has been providing ideal opportunities to young players of the country through these events. I hope my players will play T20 cricket in the same manner as it is played at the international level; robust and fearless,” Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz also emphasised the results as the ‘byproduct’ of the development, citing his side’s forgetful campaign in the One-Day edition of the tournament.

Notably, the Dolphins finished last in the five-team tournament, but the former captain was unfazed of the outcome and instead highlighted that some of his mentored players like Sufiyan Muqeem and Qasim Akram are representing the national team at different levels.

“You may say that results did not come as we would have liked in the Champions One-Day Cup,” said Sarfaraz.

“But I am satisfied that some of my players, like Sufiyan Muqeem and Qasim Akram progressed to a good distance and are serving various Pakistan sides.

Sarfaraz also urged his players to follow the traits of Dolphins, a specie, which the former captain thinks is intelligent, self-aware and fast learners.

“Dolphins are intelligent and self-aware besides being curious and fast learners in water, so I want my players to live up to the qualities of that species and use this opportunity - on a wonderful ground like the Rawalpindi Stadium - and learn by leaps and bounds,” he added.

The Dolphins squad for the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup is a blend of youth and experience.

The star attraction will be returning pacer Ihsanullah, who ignited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 with 22 wickets that led to Multan Sultan finishing runners-up and him being declared player of the tournament.

Sarfaraz also provided an update on Ihsanullah’s recovery from the knee injury and hopes that the right-arm pacer would stage a grand comeback.

“The medical panel is monitoring his progress. He has shown his ability with the ball in the HBL PSL and we all want him to stage a bumper comeback,” Sarfaraz said.

Saud Shakeel is expected to anchor a stable batting line-up, comprised of Pakistan internationals Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Amin, alongside newcomer Mirza Tahir Baig and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Akhlaq.

“I want my batters to adopt real power-hitting in the true sense of the word, proper hitting and not hanky panky slogging,” said the team mentor.

Right-arm slingy pacer Salman Irshad spearheads the Dolphins’ bowling attack, which features Faheem Ashraf, fast-rising domestic performer Kashif Ali, young Khubaib Khalil and Shayan Sheikh in supplement act.

“We are preparing well in the lead up to the event, so expect us to spring some surprises in the tournament,” Sarfaraz added.

The final squad and player support personnel list will be announced in due course.

Besides Dolphins, Stallions, Panthers, Lions and Markhors will feature in the event, scheduled to be played on a double-league basis and will culminate on 25 December.

Schedule of Dolphins’ matches (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):

8 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (12 noon)

10 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (12 noon)

12 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (3.30pm)

13 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (11am)

16 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (12 noon)

18 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (12 noon)

20 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (3.30pm)

21 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (3.30pm)