No rush for Alisson to return, says Liverpool boss Slot

An undated picture of Liverpool's Alisson Becker (L) and manager Arne Slot (R) - Reuters

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson will not be rushed back from injury, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday ahead of the leaders' midweek Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

The Brazilian has been out since early October because of a hamstring injury although he has hardly been missed with understudy Caoimhin Kelleher impressing.

"I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is about our goalkeepers, but we are just waiting for Alisson to be completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put Alisson on goal if he's only 50%," Slot told reporters.

"That would not be good for Alisson and it would not be good for the team. He's getting there, it might take a few more extra days, but he's getting closer.

"Like I've always said, the end phase of a rehab is always the period where you feel like 'okay, is he really there or does he need extra days?' But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now."

Ireland's Kelleher has made 11 appearances this season in all competitions and has kept four clean sheets in his last five games, including against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool head to Newcastle on Wednesday with a commanding nine-point lead in the Premier League and they are 11 ahead of reigning champions City after beating them on Sunday.

"We know we have a difficult week coming up again and as we thought, Real Madrid and Man City were difficult to face," Slot said. "I think it's even harder to go to Newcastle away as well.

"We're not even halfway through the season yet, but it's a good position to be in. That's definitely true."

Slot was inevitably asked about forward Mohamed Salah's future at the club with the Egyptian's contract expiring at the end of the season and still no new deal agreed.

Salah said after scoring and assisting against City that it might have been his last home game against them.

"Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations for (Man City) not to be in the Premier League next season and I do expect them in the Premier League next season," Slot said.

"The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Salah's contract and maybe already, I've said too much about the joke I just made. That will probably get the headlines. It was a joke. I repeat, it was a joke."

Manchester City strongly deny 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules which are the subject of an ongoing independent commission hearing.