Uncapped player named in West Indies squad for Bangladesh ODI

Amir Jangoo in action. -ICC

West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis from December 8 to 12.

The squad features fresh faces as all-rounder Justin Greaves and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo replace Hayden Walsh Jr. and Jewel Andrew.

The selection follows West Indies' impressive 2-1 series victory over England in the much-celebrated "The Rivalry" series.

Head coach Darren Sammy expressed confidence in the squad's evolution and lauded the newcomers.

“Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings genuine all-round ability, which is a welcome addition at this stage. Jangoo, with his standout performances in the CG United Super50, adds another dimension to our batting lineup,” Sammy said.

Greaves and Jangoo earned their spots through exceptional performances in the recent Super50 domestic tournament.

The squad, led by captain Shai Hope, also boasts a formidable pace attack featuring Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

Discussing the long-term plans, Sammy emphasized the importance of building towards the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup. “We continue to broaden our player pool while staying focused on winning series and maintaining momentum,” he added.

West Indies squad:

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Series schedule:

First ODI: December 8, St Kitts & Nevis

Second ODI: December 10, St Kitts & Nevis

Third ODI: December 12, St Kitts & Nevis