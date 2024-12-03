WATCH: Rollins and Punk reignite rivalry with brawl on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW was electrified as former WWE champions CM Punk and Seth Rollins’ rivalry took a new turn with a fierce blow following the 2024 Survivor Series.

CM Punk's electrifying return to WWE RAW kicked off the show’s proceedings as fans erupted with thunderous cheers during his address to the audience.

Fresh off his victorious comeback at Survivor Series, where he, alongside the OG Bloodline triumphed over the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

As Punk spoke passionately about his unfinished business, Seth Rollins interrupted, entering the ring with fiery intent. Rollins said that he should have taken him down the moment he returned to the industry.

The fight quickly spiraled out of control, with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso rushing in to separate the two superstars. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, accompanied by officials, intervened to restore order.





Rollins' attack on Punk was a calculated move to send a bold statement, intensifying the ongoing tension as he joined forces with Roman Reigns – the former WWE Undisputed Champion.

This came just two days after the Survivor Series War Games match, where Reigns' team, initially short by one member, was bolstered by a shocking comeback from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who announced CM Punk as the fifth member of the OG Bloodline.

Team Roman, featuring Jey, Jimmy Uso, Sami, and Punk, triumphed over the opposing faction of Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Big Bronson Reed in an electrifying contest.

The rivalry now sets the stage for a potential showdown between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, scheduled for April 19-20, 2025.