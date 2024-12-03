Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in second T20I

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza are in for the toss. - X/TheRealPCB

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan here at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Wellington Masakadza

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 19 times in T20Is with the former boasting a dominant record with 17 victories, compared to the opposition’s two, which included a famous one-run victory during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Matches 19, Pakistan 17, Zimbabwe 2

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Zimbabwe entered the three-match series with contrasting momentums as the home side were unbeaten in their previous five appearance in the format, part of their perfect run at the recently-held ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier.

Whereas, the green shirts are carrying the weight of a 3-0 clean sweep defeat against Australia, their first series after a dismal campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which marked their first-ever group stage exit from the tournament.

However, in the opening fixture of the ongoing series, the green shirts secured a commanding 57-run victory.

Zimbabwe: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, W