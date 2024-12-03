WATCH: Hasan Ali eyes comeback after successful elbow surgery recovery

Hasan Ali shares glimpse of his recovery in workout video. -AFP

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is eager to make a strong comeback after successfully recovering from a severe elbow injury sustained during the County Cricket season earlier this year.

The 30-year-old, who underwent surgery on his right elbow in August, has completed his rehabilitation and resumed bowling.

Sharing a glimpse of his progress on Instagram, Hasan posted a video showcasing his gym workout, captioned: “Let’s start your week with gymarmour.pk.”

His elbow injury, sustained while representing Warwickshire in July, had severely limited his ability to play and forced him to return home before the completion of the county season.

The injury required comprehensive treatment, which was facilitated by Warwickshire, as per the arrangement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB sources confirmed the right-arm pacer joined county cricket fully fit, leaving his treatment and recovery, including surgery in England, to Warwickshire.

Since his recovery, Hasan has been consistently working on his fitness through intense gym sessions and has resumed bowling.

The 30-year-old, who has featured in 66 ODIs and 51 T20Is, claiming 100 and 60 wickets respectively, last played an ODI during the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand on November 3, 2023, in Bengaluru.

His most recent appearance for the national team was in a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on May 14, 2024.