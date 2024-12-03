Gautam Gambhir joins Indian team in Australia ahead of second Test

Gautam Gambhir lands in Australia ahead of second Test against Australia. -AFP

ADELAIDE: India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has made his return to Australia ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be held in Adelaide from December 6 to 10.

Gambhir was seen arriving in Adelaide on Tuesday, after a brief departure to India to attend to a family emergency.

The former cricketer had left the Indian squad following the conclusion of the first Test in Perth, where India triumphed with an impressive 295-run victory.

He also missed the two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra, which had already been reduced to 46 overs per side due to inclement weather.

Indian regular skipper Rohit Sharma who missed the first Test due to the arrival of his second child, witnessed Rahul stepping into the opener's role.

Despite Gambhir's absence, team India, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, managed to secure a dominant win in the opening Test and are now focused on carrying that momentum into the second match.

India's remarkable performance in the series opener included a stunning comeback after being dismissed for just 150 runs in their first innings. The team then bowled Australia out for just 104, taking a crucial 46-run lead.

India’s batting line-up, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, produced a formidable 487/6, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

In response, Australia could only manage 238 runs, falling well short and handing India a resounding victory.