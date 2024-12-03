Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Pakistan Blind team on T20 World Cup win

Mohsin Naqvi during media conference at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on November 28, 2024 - PCB

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind cricket team for their exceptional performance in the final against Bangladesh on December 03 in Multan.

Naqvi expressed immense pride in their achievement, recognizing the hard work and perseverance that led them to this historic victory.

"The players demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the tournament and achieved the honor of becoming T20 World Champions," said Naqvi.

He also extended his congratulations to the management team, acknowledging their crucial role in the team’s success and expressing hope that the squad would continue to play with the same spirit in future tournaments.

"The blind cricket team showcased remarkable dedication and teamwork in every match of the tournament," he added.

In the final, Bangladesh, who batted first, posted a total of 139 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Arif Hussain led the charge for Bangladesh with a commendable 54 runs.

Pakistan's bowling attack proved to be too strong, with Babar Ali claiming two wickets, while Mohammad Salman and Matiullah each took one wicket.

In response, the Pakistan blind team chased down the target of 140 runs with ease, reaching the target in just 11 overs. Captain Nisar Ali remained unbeaten with an impressive 72 runs, while Mohammad Safdar supported him with a vital 47 not out.

Their unbroken partnership saw Pakistan across the line, securing a commanding 10-wicket victory.

With this win, Pakistan becomes only the second team to win the Blind T20 World Cup, joining India, who has lifted the title three times consecutively.