Pakistan win first-ever Blind T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh

Pakistan Blind team players celebrating their win on November 27, 2024 - PBCC

MULTAN: Pakistan blind cricket team has clinched their maiden Blind T20 World Cup, defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the final held here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, who batted first, posted a total of 139/7 wickets. Arif Hussain emerged as the top scorer for Bangladesh, contributing 54 runs.

Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Babar Ali, who claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Salman and Matiullah took one wicket each, restricting the Bangladeshi side to a modest total.

In response, Pakistan blind team chased down the target of 140 runs with ease, reaching it in just 11 overs. Nisar Ali remained unbeaten with a stellar 72 runs, while Mohammad Safdar supported him with a crucial 47 runs, also not out.



Their unbroken partnership saw Pakistan across the line, ensuring a dominant 10-wicket victory.

This victory marks a historic achievement for Pakistan, as they lift the Blind T20 World Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history.



The competition, which began in 2012, had seen India dominate the previous editions, with the Men in Blue winning the title in all three previous tournaments.

The first edition, played in India in 2012, saw India defeat Pakistan by 29 runs in the final.



The second edition in 2017 also saw India triumph, this time by nine wickets against their neighbors. The third edition, held in India in 2022, again saw India take the trophy, this time beating Bangladesh in the final.

However, this year, Pakistan has broken the trend, lifting the trophy in the fourth edition of the Blind T20 World Cup, which took place in their home country.