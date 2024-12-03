Former rugby league chief named Cricket Australia boss

Hockley announced his resignation in August after five years in the top role

December 03, 2024
SYDNEY: Cricket Australia named seasoned sports administrator Todd Greenberg as its new chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Nick Hockley after a sometimes tumultuous five-year stint.

Greenberg was most recently the boss of the Australian Cricketers' Association, representing players in negotiations with the national governing body.

He is also a former chief executive of Australia's National Rugby League.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place," Greenberg said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive -- from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums."

His predecessor Hockley announced his resignation in August after five tricky years in the top role.

He became tangled in a bruising dispute with a major Australian TV network over cricket broadcast rights.

The Englishman was also criticised over his handling of star player David Warner's bid to overturn a leadership ban.

