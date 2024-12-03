Qalandars family congratulates Haris Rauf on achieving T20I record

An undated picture of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during Lahore Qalandars PSL match -

Lahore: Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the T20I format.

His historic feat came during Pakistan’s 57-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in Bulawayo.

In celebration of this achievement, Rauf has received heartfelt congratulations from his Lahore Qalandars family.

Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has led the team to back-to-back Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles shared his joy for Rauf’s achievement, saying, “Haris Rauf, many congratulations! Keep taking wickets like this.”

Zaman Khan, who was the hero of the final over in the PSL 2024, also extended his best wishes to his teammate.

“We pray for your continued success,” said Zaman.

Zimbabwe's T20I captain, Sikandar Raza, who has shared the field with Rauf in PSL, congratulated the pacer with a touch of humor.

“Take as many wickets as possible, but against countries other than Zimbabwe!” Raza quipped.

Current Lahore Qalandars captain Carlos Brathwaite, who is leading the team in the ongoing Global Super League, also expressed his admiration for Rauf’s achievement.

“This is a huge achievement, wishing you more success,” said the West Indian all-rounder.

Lahore Qalandars’ head coach, Darren Gough, praised Rauf’s hard work and dedication, calling it an “outstanding feat.” “You’ve worked very hard to get here, and this achievement is a testament to that,” Gough said.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, echoed the sentiments, saying, “You’ve always bowled well, keep it up.”

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi also offered his congratulations, emphasizing the high standard required to represent the national team.

“Only good players represent the country, and you are at the top among them,” Shamsi remarked.

With two wickets in the T20I series opener against Zimbabwe, he reached a career total of 109 wickets in the format, surpassing Shadab Khan's previous record of 107 wickets.

Pakistan posted a total of 165 runs in their innings after opting to bat first. Despite early setbacks, including the quick dismissals of Omair Bin Yousuf (16), Saim Ayub (24), and Usman Khan (39), Pakistan managed to reach a defendable score thanks to an unbeaten 39* from Tayyab Tahir and a quickfire 27* from Irfan Khan.

Zimbabwe's chase faltered, with Pakistan's bowlers running riot. Despite a solid 39 from captain Sikandar Raza and 33 from Tadiwanashe Marumani, Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 108 runs in 15.3 overs.

Pakistan's spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem starred with the ball, each taking three wickets. Additionally, Rauf contributed with two wickets, and Jahandad Khan chipped in with one wicket.