Pakistan announce playing XI for second Zimbabwe T20I

Pakistan players celebrating after win against Zimbabwe in first T20I on December 01, 2024 - PCB

Bulawayo: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the second T20I against Zimbabwe, scheduled for December 3 at the Queens Sports Club.

The playing XI for the second T20I clash remains unchanged from the series opener on December 1, with the same squad continuing their quest for dominance in Zimbabwe.

In the first T20I, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a total of 165 runs after losing four wickets. Despite a shaky start, where they lost Omair Bin Yousuf early for 16 runs inside the third over, Pakistan’s middle order steadied the ship.

Saim Ayub (24) and Usman Khan (39) made brief contributions, while skipper Salman Ali Agha struggled, managing just 13 runs off 19 balls before falling to Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza.

Tayyab Tahir played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings, scoring an unbeaten 39 from 25 balls, while Irfan Khan’s quickfire 27* off 15 balls ensured Pakistan posted a competitive total.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s batting collapsed under pressure. Despite solid knocks from captain Sikandar Raza (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (33), the hosts were bowled out for just 108 runs in 15.4 overs.

Pakistan bowlers were in fine form, with spin duo Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem each claiming three wickets.

Haris Rauf also added two wickets to his tally, and Jahandad Khan chipped in with one. The hosts resistance crumbled, and Pakistan won the match by 57 runs.

Before the start of the 20-over format series, the Men in Green were dominant, securing a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Despite losing the rain-affected first ODI by 80 runs via the DLS method, Rizwan-led Pakistan team bounced back strongly, winning the second and third matches to claim the series.

This victory also marked Mohammad Rizwan's second series win as captain, following his successful leadership in the historic ODI series against Australia, where Pakistan won the series 2-1 in Australia for the first time in 22 years.