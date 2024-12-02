Mitchell Marsh marks himself ‘ready’ ahead of pink ball Test against India

Mitchell Marsh recovers ahead of Pink Ball Test against India. -AFP

Australia’s all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said he is ready for the pink ball Test against India at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.

“The body’s all good, yep. Nah nah, I’m good to go. Yep, I’ll be there," said Marsh in a conversation with Channel Nine after arriving in Adelaide on Monday night.

The 33-year-old expressed discomfort after delivering 19.3 overs in the Perth Test, where his team suffered a 295-run loss.

Previously, the right-arm medium pacer underwent surgery after sustaining ankle injury that saw him miss parts of the 2022-23 summer.

During Marsh's absence, Australia added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster into the squad, filling the spot for Marsh.

Webster practiced alongside Usman Khwaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Alex Carey at the Adelaide Oval in the nets on Monday.

Since his comeback to last year’s Ashes, Marsh has bagged 803 runs at an average of 44.61 in 11 matches.

The Aussies were recently hit by a major jolt as they missed pacer Josh Hazlewood due to his side strain injury.

Following his big statement, Australia is expected to add the recovered player in the playing XI for the upcoming Test against India.

His addition will leave the hosts in an awe situation, as the Aussies currently trail by 1-0 and needs to make an impactful comeback in the pink ball Test.