‘Jasprit Bumrah to go down as one of the greats,’ says Travis Head

Australia's Travis Head (L) and India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) - AFP

ADELAIDE: Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head showered praise on India’s Jasprit Bumrah, stating that the right-arm pacer ‘will go down as one of greatest fast bowlers’.

Head, who played a defiant 89-run knock in the second innings of Australia’s gut-wrenching 295-run defeat against India in the series opener, revealed how he countered the pacer.

“I'm best when I look for the cues when I'm just preparing to watch the ball hard and staying fresh mentally. I think I'm lucky that I've faced him a few times and come across him a fair bit.”

“So I just go back over recent times, and times I've faced him. We've been very fortunate to have played him a lot so I know what's coming, it's just making sure I'm prepared and fresh to start well.”

The left-handed batter, while acknowledging Jasprit Bumrah’s impact on the game, hailed him as one of the best pacers and shared that he will cherish the experience of facing him in years to come.

“Jasprit is probably going to go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game," Head acknowledged Bumrah’s impact on the game.

"We're finding that at the moment, how challenging he can be and it's nice to play against that.

“It's going to be nice to look back at your career and tell the grandkids that you faced him so it's not a bad series to play in with him. But hopefully, I only have to face a few more times.”

For the unversed, India lead the ongoing five-match series against Australia 1-0, with the second match, a day-night Test, scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.