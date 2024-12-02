No Shakib in Bangladesh's squad for West Indies ODIs

Shakib Al Hasan excluded from the squad announced for West Indian series. -AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday, announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, set to take place at St Kitts from December 8 to 12.

Meanwhile, Shakib, who has been embroiled in controversy due to his political ties with the ruling Awami League party, has been left out of the squad.

Alongside him, regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and middle-order batter Tawhid Hridoy are also missing from the lineup. Both players are still recovering from groin injuries sustained earlier.

BCB Sports Physician Monzur Hossain Chowdhury provided an update on Hridoy's condition.

“Hridoy had complained of pain in his right groin region and subsequent investigations have confirmed the presence of a medical condition. He has been advised rest and we will reassess him in two weeks to determine his readiness to play.”

With Shanto sidelined, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh in the aforementioned series against the Caribbeans. Hossain Dhrubo returns to the squad after a year, while Zakir Hasan is dropped.

Earlier, BCB President Faruque Ahmed claimed that despite being absent from the country due to security concerns, Shakib still remains part of Bangladesh's plans for the upcoming Pakistan-hosted ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in February-March 2025.

"Shakib is still on our list. We hope that if a resolution to his current situation emerges, he retains the ability to contribute significantly to the national team. However, competing from overseas presents substantial challenges for any player," Ahmed said.

Bangladesh ODI squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Kumer Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

ODI Series Schedule:

First ODI: December 8, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Second ODI: December 10, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Third ODI: December 12 Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts