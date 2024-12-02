Kevin Owens responds to fan's tweet after missing WWE Survivor Series

An undated picture of former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens - WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has responded to a fan's tweet regarding his absence from the Survivor Series, a Premium Live Event (PLE), which took place at the Rogers Centre in Vancouver, Canada.

Owens has been at the center of a heated feud with the current undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following his shocking betrayal, a storyline that has captivated fans for months.

The Survivor Series event, which showcased some of WWE's biggest stars, notably did not feature Owens, leading fans to speculate on his absence.

One fan on Twitter suggested that Owens might have been excluded from the show due to the event's location in Canada, where he is immensely popular.

The fan argued that WWE officials may have feared Owens receiving a positive reaction from the crowd, which could undermine the narrative of his feud with Rhodes.

“I think the main reason why Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was NOT on #SurvivorSeries is because the show was in Canada and WWE didn’t want KO getting an overwhelming positive response,” the fan wrote. “That wouldn’t look good for the casual viewers tuning in and figuring Kevin must be right.”

Owens did not hold back in his response, he humorously asked, “Is this why?” He followed up with a more resolute statement: “Doesn’t matter. The entire world knows I’m right,” clearly standing by his actions and beliefs.

Despite his absence at Survivor Series, Owens' storyline with Cody Rhodes is far from over.

Both professional wrestlers are confirmed for a big match on December 14, where Rhodes will defend his title against Owens on the special Saturday Night’s Main Event.

For the unversed, Owens was the second wrestler to win the WWE Universal Championship, vacated by inaugural champion Finn Balor due to injury, a day after winning it on Summer Slam 2016.

During following Monday Night Raw in Houston, Texas, the WWE Universal Championship was up for grabs and to determine the new champion a Fatal Four-Way match was scheduled, featuring Owens, Roman Reigns, Big Cass and Seth Rollins.

The match took a dramatic turn when Triple H interfered, helping Owens secure the victory by pinning Rollins.

His title reign lasted for 188 days before he lost to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane on March 5, 2017.