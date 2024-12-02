WATCH: Virat Kohli's look-alike steals the spotlight in viral video

Mohammad Arman Malik (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli (R) - Facebook/BCCI

KARACHI: A viral video has taken social media by storm featuring an Indian fan named, Mohammad Arman Malik, who is gaining attention for his striking resemblance to cricket star Virat Kohli.

The video showcases Arman, dressed in an Indian cricket kit, practicing on the field and mimicking Kohli's signature gestures and celebrations during net practice.

Arman, who describes himself as a "die-hard Virat Kohli fan," shared the video on social media with the caption, "Being like an Idol is a blessing for me."





In the opening Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli made headlines for his stellar performance, where India secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 runs from 143 deliveries in the second innings to register his 81st international century.

This was Kohli’s seventh Test century in Australia and his ninth overall against the opposition. The drought-ending ton put Kohli as the joint-second in the list of most centuries by a visiting batter, only trailing Jack Hobbs (9).

Furthermore, Virat also went past batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had six Test centuries against Australia in their home ground.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, made a remarkable recovery after getting dismissed for just 150 runs in the first innings.

The touring side, however, staged an astounding comeback by dismissing Australia for a meagre 104 to acquire a handy 46-run lead.

The visitors then posted a massive total of 487/6 on the board, thanks to magnificent centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli, setting the home side a daunting 534-run target.

In response, Australia were bowled out on 238 in the final session of the penultimate day and thus succumbed to a massive defeat against India.