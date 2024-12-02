Haris Rauf overtakes Shadab Khan's T20I record

Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowling in the first T20I match against Zimbabwe on December 01, 2024 in Bulawayo. - AFP

BULAWAYO: Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf has etched his name in T20I records, overtaking Shadab Khan’s feat to become the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shorter format.

The milestone came during the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe here on Sunday.

Rauf, with his 109th wicket, surpassed Shadab’s record of 107 wickets. The 31-year-old achieved the feat in just 76 T20I matches, while Shadab took 104 games. Rauf’s remarkable consistency with the ball has made him a standout performer in Pakistan's T20I setup.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi is in third place on the list with 97 wickets from 73 matches and is only three wickets away from joining the exclusive 100-wicket club in T20Is.

LEADING WICKET-TAKER FOR PAKISTAN IN T20I CRICKET:

Haris Rauf - 109 wickets in 76 matches

Shadab Khan - 107 wickets in 104 matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 97 wickets in 73 matches

Shahid Afridi - 97 wickets in 98 matches

Umar Gul - 85 wickets in 60 matches

Saeed Ajmal - 85 wickets in 64 matches

Currently, New Zealand’s former captain Tim Southee holds the global record for the most wickets in T20I cricket, 164 wickets in 126 matches.

Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss in the opening match. The team posted a total of 165 runs after losing four wickets in their innings. Pakistan's start was rocky, as they lost Omair Bin Yousuf early for 16 runs in the third over. Saim Ayub and Usman Khan attempted to rebuild, but both were dismissed for 24 and 39 runs, respectively.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha also struggled, scoring only 13 runs from 19 balls before falling to Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza. However, Tayyab Tahir’s 39* off 25 balls and Irfan Khan’s quickfire 27* from 15 balls helped Pakistan reach a defendable total of 165 runs.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s batting crumbled under pressure. Despite a valiant effort from their captain Sikandar Raza (39 runs) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (33 runs), the hosts were bundled out for 108 runs in just 15.4 overs. Apart from Raza and Marumani, no Zimbabwean batter managed to reach double figures, with Pakistan’s bowlers wreaking havoc.

Pakistan’s spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem were instrumental, taking three wickets each. Haris Rauf added two wickets to his growing tally, and Jahandad Khan chipped in with one wicket. The hosts were unable to mount any significant resistance, and Pakistan won by 57 runs.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir was awarded Player of the Match for his exceptional performance with the bat.

With this dominant performance, Pakistan now leads the three-match T20I series 1-0. The second match will take place on December 3, 2024, at 4:30 PM PST at the same venue.