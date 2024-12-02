PCB unveils ticket prices for Champions T20 Cup

The Panthers celebrate winning Champions One-Day Cup title on September 29, 2024 - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, revealed the ticket prices for the upcoming Champions T20 Cup, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 7 to 25.

According to the cricket board, the tickets will go on sale from Thursday and can be bought online from pcb.tcs.com.pk, while the physical tickets will be available for purchase at the designated TCS outlets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In a bid to attract fans to witness the action of the five-team tournament, the entry to the Premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat – has been kept free for 20 out of 22 matches.

The Premier enclosures’ ticket prices for the Qualifier and Final have been set PKR 100 and PKR 250, respectively.

Meanwhile, tickets for the VIP enclosures – Imran Khan and Javed Miandad – can be bought at PKR 200 and 250, respectively, for single header games, while for the double headers, the prices have been set PKR 300 and PKR 400.

For the final, however, the VIP enclosure tickets can be purchased for PKR 500.

Additionally, fans can also enjoy the action from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's Gallery, for which the ticket prices range from PKR 650 to 700 for single header matches and PKR 800 for the tournament's six double headers.

The Gallery ticket for the Qualifier is priced PKR 700, while PKR 1000 for the final.

The inaugural edition of the Champions T20 Cup is comprised of 22 matches, including six double-headers and eight single-headers.

The five-team tournament will be played in ‘a new cut-throat format’ to enhance the intensity of the competition.

As per the format, the table-topper after the double-league stage will advance directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in a Qualifier.

The tournament format will also serve as a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills, offering selectors valuable insights into players who could be groomed for the national team.

Furthermore, standout performers may attract the attention of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as they prepare for the 2025 season and beyond.