Pakistan’s squash legend Jansher Khan inducted into PSA Hall of Fame

Pakistan's Jansher Khan (L) and Malaysia's Nicol David (R) pose for a picture in Hong Kong on December 1, 2024. — PSA

HONG KONG: Pakistan’s legendary squash player and former champion Jansher Khan has been inducted into the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday.

Besides Pakistan’s legend, Malaysian female player Nicol David was also honoured and thus became the third and fourth players, respectively, to be inducted into the PSA Hall of Fame, introduced earlier this year.

Notably, the only two male players inducted into the Hall of Fame thus far are from Pakistan. The first and second general inductees were Jahangir Khan and New Zealand's Susan Devoy.

Jansher Khan won a record eight World Open titles and six British Open titles.

He played the most 118 finals in the professional career while winning a record 99 titles. He also has the honour of being world number one for 97 months throughout his career.

“I feel very happy because Hong Kong is my second home and I played the Hong Kong Open for many years and I won eight Hong Kong Opens, so Hong Kong is really, for me, it is the best place. And I’m very happy to come to Hong Kong see my old friends. It’s an honour to get this award,” Jansher was quoted as saying by the PSA.

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough praised the newest inductees, stating that the duo left a lasting legacy in the sport.

“Nicol and Jansher are two of the most iconic figures in the history of squash and have both left a lasting legacy in the sport,” Gough said.

“Nicol inspired so many squash players – in Malaysia and across the globe – and her record of nine unbroken years at the summit of the world rankings will surely never be bettered. She is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and it was fantastic to see her honoured with the title of Deputy Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

“Like Nicol, Jansher’s name will forever be linked to squash and the records he has amassed across the men’s game are nothing short of incredible. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to celebrate both players.”