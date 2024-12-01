Gerald Coetzee to miss second Sri Lanka Test, Pakistan series

Gerald Coetzee will be out of action for up to six weeks. -AFP

South Africa’s right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming all-format series against Pakistan.

According to the details, Coetzee sustained a groin injury while bowling on day four of the recently-concluded first Test against Sri Lanka.

He is expected to be out for six weeks as scans revealed a muscle strain in his right groin.

As a result, Coetzee has been replaced by fellow pacer Kwena Maphaka, who recently made his international debut in the T20Is against West Indies.

Coetzee, who opened the proceedings for South Africa alongside Kagiso Rabada in Saturday’s morning session of the first Test, managed to deliver a brief three-over opening spell. His second spell later in the session spanned just two overs.

The 24-year-old came back to bowl after lunch, delivering three overs which included a caught-and-bowled dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal.

Coetzee’s exclusion marked another injury blow for the Proteas as they are already without fast-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who fractured his right middle-finger in the aforementioned fixture.

South Africa are set to play their second Test against Sri Lanka at George’s Park between December 5 and 9.

The Proteas are then scheduled to play an all-format series against Pakistan, comprised three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.