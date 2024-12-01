Luis Enrique urges persistence after PSG's frustrating draw

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the match. -Reuters

PARIS: Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique lamented his team's failure to convert chances in Saturday's Ligue 1 draw with Nantes, despite dominating possession, and stressed the need for persistence.

After a lacklustre Champions League campaign has them in 25th place following a recent narrow loss at Bayern Munich, PSG’s 1-1 home draw against struggling Nantes was another disappointing result for the domestic league leaders.

Luis Enrique's team dominated possession against relegation-playoff-placed Nantes to such an extent that they set a new Ligue 1 record, with 84.1% possession, the highest since records began in 2006.

"Efficiency is the key to football. It is very difficult to be efficient, to attack an opponent who is very compact in his area," Luis Enrique said.

"It’s incredibly tough to create as many chances as we did. But it’s clear that if you don’t score, it becomes frustrating and draining.

"In the end, there’s only one way forward: to persist, persist, continue trusting the players and the team, and keep moving forward."

Goncalo Ramos' return to the squad for a full match after an ankle injury at the start of the season was marked by an assist.

"I felt good, I managed to play the whole match without any pain and I think that from now on, we have to raise the level and gain confidence," the Portuguese striker said.

"We are capable of working hard, with a lot of desire. We tried everything today, which was visible during the match. But now we have to think about the next match and work during the week."

PSG will next travel to Auxerre on Friday for a Ligue 1 clash.