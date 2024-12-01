Will Shakib Al Hasan play in Champions Trophy?

Shakib Al Hasan. -AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed on Sunday, shared that under-fire all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is part of the team’s plans for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, slated to be held in the February-March window next year.

Ahmed, while addressing the media during a private event here on Sunday, acknowledged the ‘challenge’ for Shakib to represent Bangladesh, due to being away from the country due to security concerns but revealed that the all-rounder remains in BCB’s plans for the eight-team tournament.

"It’s certainly a challenge for Shakib to play for Bangladesh while he is away from the country. For now, he remains part of our strategy for the Champions Trophy scheduled for February and March next year," said Ahmed.

"Shakib is still on our list. We hope that if a resolution to his current situation emerges, he retains the ability to contribute significantly to the national team. However, competing from overseas presents substantial challenges for any player," he added.

Shakib, who has been under severe criticism due to his political affiliation with Awami League, last represented Bangladesh in October.

Following an advice from the BCB officials, the all-rounder did not return to the country for the two-match home Test series against South Africa and subsequently missed the ODIs against Afghanistan, played in the UAE.

As a result, his chances of featuring in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies are bleak.

However, Ahmed remained confident in the all-rounder’s abilities to represent Bangladesh but acknowledged the difference between playing for a franchise and representing the national team.

"There’s a marked difference between playing for a franchise and representing the national team; preparation and team cohesion are key. Given his current circumstances, it’s understandable that Shakib may not be in the best mental frame to compete at the highest level for his country."