Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in first T20I

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (L) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (R) are in for the toss for the first T20I on December 1, 2024. - X/TheRealPCB

BULAWAYO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe here at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.



Zimbabwe: Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Wellington Masakadza

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 18 times in T20Is with the former boasting a dominant record with 16 victories, compared to the opposition’s two, which included a famous one-run victory during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Matches 18, Pakistan 16, Zimbabwe 2

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the three-match series with contrasting momentums.

The home side are unbeaten in their previous five appearance in the format, part of their perfect run at the recently-held ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier.

Whereas, the green shirts are carrying the weight of a 3-0 clean sweep defeat against Australia, their first series after a dismal campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which marked their first-ever group stage exit from the tournament.

Zimbabwe: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, L, W, W