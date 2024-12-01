Brook, Carse lead England to thumping victory over New Zealand in first Test

England's Brydon Carse (L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand Glenn Phillips in the second innings of the first Test on November 30, 2024. - X/englandcricket

CHRISTCHURCH: Harry Brook’s 171-run knock, coupled with Brydon Carse’s 10-wicket haul propelled England to a convincing eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series here at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Set to chase a modest 104, the touring side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets, thanks to a quickfire half-century by debutant Jacob Bethell.

The left-handed batter smashed nine boundaries including a six on his way to an unbeaten 50 off 37 deliveries.

He was supported by brisk cameos from Ben Duckett (27) and Joe Root (23 not out) as England amassed the total in just 12.4 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand, fresh from their historic clean sweep victory over India, were booked on a modest total of 254 runs in their second innings despite gutsy half-centuries from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.

The home side resumed their second innings from 155/6 through Mitchell and Nathan Smith, unbeaten on 31 and one respectively.

The duo could add 25 runs to their overnight seventh-wicket partnership as Carse trapped Smith lbw in just the eighth over of the final day. Smith scored 21 off 44 deliveries with the help of two fours.

New Zealand then lost two more wickets – Matt Henry (one) and Tim Southee (12) – in quick succession and consequently slipped to 209/9, leading by a mere 58 runs.

Mitchell, however, displayed remarkable grit as he knitted a one-sided 45-run partnership for the last wicket with William O’Rourke to push New Zealand’s lead past the 100-run barrier.

Brydon Carse broke the frustrating 10th-wicket stand as he got Mitchell caught at long-off to return brilliant match figures of 10/106.

For his brilliant bowling performance, Carse was adjudged the player of the match.

Besides him, Chris Woakes picked up three wickets in the second innings, while Gus Atkinson chipped in with one.

Mitchell remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a fighting 84 off 167 balls, studded with 12 fours and a six.

The eight-wicket victory gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match, with the second Test scheduled to be played in Wellington from December 6 to 10.