Pakistan outclass Nepal to reach Blind T20 World Cup 2024 final

Pakistan team celebrate their 10-wicket victory over Nepal in the first semi-final of the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 on November 30, 2024. - PBCC

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team stormed into the final of the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup 2024 after a thumping 10-wicket victory over Nepal in the first semi-final here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 95-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs in just 5.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Opening batter Kamran Akhtar came out all guns blazing in the run chase as he smashed 13 boundaries including a six on his way to an unbeaten 63 off 21 deliveries. He was supported by fellow opener Babar Ali, who made a brisk 32 not out from 14 balls.

Batting first, Nepal only managed 94/7 in the allotted 20 overs despite Durgadatta Paudel’s gutsy knock.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for Nepal with a cautious 40 off 42 balls and remained the top-scorer, followed by Ramesh Baniyan, who scored an unbeaten 17 off 30 deliveries.

The rest of the Nepal batters struggled against a ruthless Pakistan’s bowling attack as none of them could amass double figures.

Mati Ullah was the standout bowler for Pakistan, registering economical bowling figures of 3/5 in his four overs, while Badar Munir chipped in with one scalp.

The green shirts will face either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Pakistan's squad for Blind T20 World Cup 2024

B1 Category: Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Salman

B2 Category: Nisar Ali (c), Badar Munir (vc), Babar Ali, Nematullah, and Haroon Khan

B3 Category: Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhtar, Akmal Hayat Nasir, Talha Iqbal, and Matiullah