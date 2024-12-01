Pakistan thump Oman to extend winning run in Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024

Pakistan and Oman players in action during their 2024 Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup clash on November 30, 2024. - X/@HockeyOmanOffic

MUSCAT: Pakistan registered a resounding 7-0 victory over Oman on Saturday and extended their winning streak at the ongoing 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

This is Pakistan's third consecutive victory in the tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China and a 6-0 routing of Bangladesh.

Rana Waleed was the standout performers for the green shirts, scoring two goals.

Pakistan had a flying start to the contest as Shahid Hannan opened the scoring within the first two minutes, while Waleed doubled their lead in the dying minutes of the first quarter.

The national team extended their dominance in the second quarter, courtesy of a field goal from Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan, fuelled with momentum, struck two more goals through Basharat Ali and Waleed in the penultimate quarter and secured a commanding 5-0 lead.

Nadeem Khan and Sufiyan Khan then gave final touches to the green shirts’ commanding performance against the home side by scoring a goal apiece as Pakistan raced to a 7-0 victory.

The 7-0 victory strengthened Pakistan’s position at the top of the Pool B standings with nine points in three matches.

The national team next face Malaysia, second in the standings with seven points in three matches, on Sunday.

Pakistan's squad for Junior Asia Cup

Goalkeepers: Ali Raza, Faizan Janjua

Players: Sufiyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Bilal Aslam, Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Zain, Wasim, Sami, Zakariya Hayat, Mohammad Imad, Hanan Shahid (Captain), Mughira, Rana Waleed, Hamza Fayaz, Basharat, Qayyum Dogar, and Saifullah.