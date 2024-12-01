Jay Shah takes charge as ICC chairman amid Champions Trophy 2025 deadlock

Jay Shah begins his career as ICC Chairman. -ICC

DUBAI: Jay Shah, former honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken charge as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

Amid Champions Trophy 2025 deadlock between India and Pakistan, Shah’s arrival at the ICC office is most likely to be significant for a final decision on the hosting of the extravaganza.

In his first statement as ICC chair, Shah expressed gratitude in to ICC Directors and member boards for their support.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the trust placed in me. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” he said.

The 35-year-old emphasised leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and accelerating the growth of the women’s game.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.

“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.”

Shah’s cricket administration journey kicked off in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association, where he played a pivotal role in developing the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, he joined the BCCI as the Honorary Secretary.

‘Partnership Formula’ for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC is considering a ‘partnership formula’ to end the deadlock between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI regarding the hosting of the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held in the February-March window next year.

As per the new formula, Pakistan will also not play their matches in India during ICC events for next three years. Dubai is most likely to be the neutral venue for both the teams as per the expected new agreement. India is scheduled to host three ICC events during this time period, including Women's World Cup 2025, co-hosting of T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka and Champions Trophy 2027.

Details further shared that the apex cricketing body has advised the BCCI to accept the aforementioned model, in a bid to avoid legal action by Pakistan and also to resolve the issue without voting.