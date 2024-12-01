‘Partnership formula’ under consideration for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (L) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (R) - AFP/PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a ‘partnership formula’ to end the deadlock between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the hosting of the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held in the February-March window next year.

As per the new formula, Pakistan will also not play their matches in India during ICC events for next three years. Dubai is most likely to be the neutral venue for both the teams as per the expected new agreement.



India is scheduled to host three ICC events during this time period, including Women's World Cup 2025, co-hosting of T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka and Champions Trophy 2027.

Details further shared that the apex cricketing body has advised the BCCI to accept the aforementioned model, in a bid to avoid legal action by Pakistan and also to resolve the issue without voting.

If the proposed formula gets mutually agreed upon then there may not be a need for the board meeting and the apex cricketing body will communicate the development with the board members.

Notably, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a brief interview with Geo News on Saturday, emphasised on their previous stance of not hosting Champions Trophy under hybrid model but hinted at a possible new model, based on 'equality'.

“We will do what is best for cricket, but there is no room for one-sided arrangements. If not hybrid model, any other new model, but on the basis of equality,” Naqvi stated.

"The respect of Pakistan comes first. We cannot accept a situation where we play in India, but they refuse to come here. Whatever is decided, must set a balanced precedent for future tournaments," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a crucial ICC board meeting convened to discuss the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was adjourned just 15 minutes after it began.

It was agreed that Pakistan and India, in collaboration with the ICC, would work towards identifying an acceptable and workable solution for the tournament's hosting arrangements.