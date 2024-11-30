WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi hints at new formula to host Champions Trophy

Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the media in Dubai. -Screengrab/GeoNews

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at a new formula to host Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi, alongside other PCB officials, watched Pakistan vs India game in U19 Asia Cup.

After Pakistan beat India by 43 runs, Naqvi stood up for a brief interview with Geo News.

During his conversation, Naqvi emphasised on their previous stance of not hosting Champions Trophy on hybrid model. Meanwhile, he hinted at a possible new model for hosting the extravaganza.

“We will do what is best for cricket, but there is no room for one-sided arrangements. If not hybrid model, any other new model, but on the basis of equality,” Naqvi stated.

"The respect of Pakistan comes first. We cannot accept a situation where we play in India, but they refuse to come here. Whatever is decided, must set a balanced precedent for future tournaments," he added.

While reflecting on the discussions with the ICC and BCCI to address long-standing issues, he said:

"This is not just about the Champions Trophy. We are here to find solutions which will shape the future of cricket for years to come. Our goal is to ensure fairness and equality across all formats and tournaments,"

Earlier on Friday, a crucial ICC board meeting convened to discuss the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was adjourned just 15 minutes after it began. It was agreed that Pakistan and India, in collaboration with the ICC, would work towards identifying an acceptable and workable solution for the tournament's hosting arrangements.

The meeting was called in the wake of India's refusal to play in Pakistan, followed by Pakistan’s firm stance rejecting a hybrid model and warning that it would reciprocate by boycotting future events in India if the situation persisted.

Naqvi also praised Pakistan’s U-19 team for their victory against India, the 45-year-old said: “Our under-19 players are just as important as our senior team. We are formulating a proper plan to groom these boys, and with the right investment, they will deliver results in 2-4 years," he shared.

The men in green achieved a 43-run victory against India on Saturday.