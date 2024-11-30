WATCH: Salman says he focuses on emerging talent in Zimbabwe series

Salman Ali Agha addressing to the media ahead of the T20I series. -Author

BULWAYO: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha says that his focus is on the emerging talent in forthcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Speaking to the media, Agha expressed his commitment to giving fresh talent an opportunity to shine at the international level.

"Our first priority is to win the series, but it is equally important to provide opportunities to our young players. This series is a fantastic chance to assess our bench strength and see how they perform under pressure," he said.

Revealing the approach in the upcoming series, the T20I format’s stand-in skipper said that they would play an aggressive brand of cricket while giving the young players a stage to prove themselves.

"We’ve won the ODI series, and now we shift our focus to the T20 series. Our goal is to maintain the momentum, and we want the youngsters to play freely and enjoy the game," he added.

The T20I squad will feature several players who have been giving standout performance in domestic cricket.

"Our squad includes several young players, including some good spinners. We’re focused on developing their skills and giving them a chance to showcase their talent," Agha explained. "There’s no pressure on them; we want them to play with an attacking mindset."

Agha acknowledged the strength of the hosts in specific conditions.

"Zimbabwe is a strong team at home, and they have match-winners who can turn the game around. We will do our best to control them, but at the same time, it’s crucial for our young players to learn from these challenges," he said.

The PCB, earlier, has unveiled the playing XI for the first match.

Playing XI:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqim .