Tayyab Tahir returns as Pakistan announce playing XI for first Zimbabwe T20I

Pakistan team celebrating their ODI series win against Zimbabwe. -Instagram/@therealpcb

BULWAYO: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the inaugural T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

After achieving 2-1 victory in the ODI series against the hosts, the men in green are set to face the hosts in a three-match T20I series, scheduled to kick off December 1 at the Queens Sports Club.

Previously on Friday, Pakistan’s T20I-bound players arrived here for the series.

These players include Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Umair bin Yousuf, and Qasim Akram.

The T20I squad’s stand-in skipper, Salman Ali Agha, along with Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Jehanzeb Khan, and Abbas Afridi, were already in Bulawayo, preparing for the series.

Pakistan's Playing XI for first T20I against Zimbabwe. -PCB

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ODI-bound players including captain Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram, will be returning home.

Kamran Ghulam's maiden century, followed by a combined bowling effort, steered Pakistan to a resounding 99-run victory over Zimbabwe in the ODI series decider at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Playing XI:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqim .