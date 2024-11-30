Amid Champions Trophy dilemma, Pakistan beat India in U19 Asia Cup

Abdul Subhan celebrates the wicket of Ayush Mathre during their today's match - Cricinfo

DUBAI: Amid the ongoing Champions Trophy dilemma, Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their first match in the U19 Asia Cup today here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's bowling attack proved their mettle, dismantling the young Indian batting line while defending 282 runs.

Ali Raza, who has been on notice for quite a while now, led the bowling line from the front. The right-arm pacer created early pressure on the Indian batters to set a platform for other bowlers to make the most of the situation.

Ali bagged three wickets while his bowling partners Abdul Subhan and Faham-ul-Haq bagged two wickets each. Naveed Ahmed Khan took a crucial wicket of well-set Nikhil Kumar, the highest run-getter from India in today's contest. Usman, who scored 61 from the bat, also took a wicket to show his all-round glimpse.

For India, Nikhil top-scored with 67, including six boundaries and three maximums.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan's opening duo stitched a 160-run partnership to provide a solid start. Shahzaib Khan scored 159 runs off 147 balls laced with five boundaries and 10 maximums. Shahzaib also broke the record for most sixes in youth ODIs.

Usman scored 60 followed by a batting collapse. Mohammad Riaz was the only batter after Usman and Shahzaib to score in double figures as Pakistan could only score 281-7 despite a firing start.

Samarth Nagaraj bagged most three wickets for India.

Previously, Haroon Arshad’s 59-ball 70 went in vain as Pakistan fell 21 runs short against Afghanistan in the final of the U19 tri-series on Tuesday evening at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Chasing the 251-run target, the opening duo Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan had a shaky start as Usman got out for eight with 11 runs on the board.

Pakistan could only add 31 runs for the last four wickets as they were bowled out for 229 with 12 balls to spare.

Following this victory, Pakistan is scheduled to play its next match against the hosts on December 2, and then face Japan on December 4.