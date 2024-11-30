Rain disrupts pink ball warm-up match as India gear up for second Australia Test

The pitch remained covered throughout the day. -AFP

CANBERRA: The opening day of the two-day pink ball warm-up game between India and the Prime Minister’ XI here at Manuka Oval on Saturday was hindered by persistent rain.

The pitch remained covered throughout the day as drizzling persisted from the morning and continued throughout. Therefore, the umpires decided to call off the game for the day.

The game will be resumed as a 50-over match on Sunday afternoon.

This was the only opportunity for the men in blue to practice with the pink ball under lights before their day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6. The Rohit Sharma-led side hasn’t played a Pink Ball Test since 2022.

India’s top-order batter Shubman Gill has returned for the second Test after showing signs of recovery from his thumb injury which ruled him out of first Test against the Aussies.

Gill was replaced by left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal in the first Test. Padikkal scored scored just 23 runs in two innings.

Besides Gill, India’s regular captain Sharma will also make his return to the team after missing the opening fixture due to the birth of his second child.

On the other hand, Australia suffered a major blow as Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a low-grade left-side injury. Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been drafted in as replacements.

India currently leads the five-match Test series 1-0 after their commanding victory in the inaugural Test on November 25.