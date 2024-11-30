Mohsin Naqvi briefs ICC associate member committee’s chairman on Champions Trophy preparations

Mohsin Naqvi (L) having discussion with Mubashir Usmani (R). -Author

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Mubashir Usmani, the chairman of the ICC associate member committee and former secretary of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), to brief him on preparations for hosting Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Naqvi was accompanied by PCB’s CEO Sumair Ahmad Syed and his advisor Salman Naseer during the meeting. The PCB officials took Mubashir in confidence regarding preparations for the mega event.

"Pakistan is fully prepared to host the tournament in our country. We are a peaceful nation, and our people have a deep love for cricket." Naqvi told Mubashir.

Naqvi and his team also assured that all the incoming teams will get presidential-level security during the event.

Naqvi expressed excitement for the tournament, saying, "Cricket fans in Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the matches. Every participating team will be provided with state-guest-level protocol and security."

Reflecting on the concerns raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Naqvi stressed the importance of keeping cricket separate from politics.

“This tournament is a significant honor for our country. We warmly welcome every team with open hearts and will ensure a world-class experience for all,” the PCB chairman added.

Besides discussing the Champions Trophy, the meeting also focused on promoting cricket in both Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier on Friday, a crucial ICC board meeting convened to discuss the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was adjourned just 15 minutes after it began. It was agreed that Pakistan and India, in collaboration with the ICC, would work towards identifying an acceptable and workable solution for the tournament's hosting arrangements.

The meeting was called in the wake of India's refusal to play in Pakistan, followed by Pakistan’s firm stance rejecting a hybrid model and warning that it would reciprocate by boycotting future events in India if the situation persisted.