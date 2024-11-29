‘We will do whatever our government,' says Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla. -AFP/file

MUMBAI: The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla reiterated that they will follow what their government decides on Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the Indian media, Shukla stated that their stance remained the same as it was previously. He also said that they are working closely with their government to resolve this issue.

"We will do whatever our government says,” he asserted.

This statement came amidst ongoing deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI.

Shukla further revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also trying to resolve the issue with mutual consultation.

Earlier, during the weekly briefing, an Indian spokesperson was interrogated about India's stance on the prestigious event.

In response, the spokesperson cited security concerns about crossing the border as a potential hurdle for participation.

Notably, the BCCI has not revealed any public statement on the contemporary issue as of yet.

These statements and ongoing situations have created uncertainty ahead of the ICC meeting, which was postponed early on Friday.