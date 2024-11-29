Pakistan’s T20I-bound players arrive in Bulwayo ahead of Zimbabwe series

Pakistan's T20 squad reaches Bulwayo. -Author

BULWAYO: Pakistan’s T20I-bound players arrived here on Friday for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

These players include Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Umair bin Yousuf, and Qasim Akram.

The T20I squad’s stand-in skipper, Salman Ali Agha, along with Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Jehanzeb Khan, and Abbas Afridi, were already in Bulawayo, preparing for the series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ODI-bound players including captain Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram, will be returning home.

Earlier on Thursday, Kamran Ghulam's maiden century, followed by a combined bowling effort, steered Pakistan to a resounding 99-run victory over Zimbabwe in the ODI series decider at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 304-run target, the home side only managed 204 despite skipper Craig Ervine's gutsy half-century.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal picked up two wickets each, while Kamran and Faisal Akram chipped in with a wicket apiece.





Opting to bat first, the touring side accumulated 303/6 in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to anchoring knocks by Kamran and Abdullah Shafique.

The visitors got off to a steady start, with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah knitting a solid 58-run partnership.

The eight-wicket victory led Pakistan to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The T20I inaugural match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on December 1.