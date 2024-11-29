Ireland women’s team enjoys rickshaw ride ahead of second Bangladesh ODI

Irish players enjoying the rickshaw ride in Bangladesh. -Author

DHAKA: The Ireland women’s cricket team on Friday, experienced the ‘cultural heritage’ of Bangladesh with a traditional rickshaw ride, ahead of their second ODI against the hosts, set to take place on Saturday.

The Irish players visited the iconic Mirpur Cricket Stadium here and got rickshaw rides.

The official Instagram handle of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) shared a carousel of pictures, featuring the Irish players enjoying the ride.

“A Unique Dhaka Experience! Ireland Women’s Team enjoyed a slice of Dhaka’s cultural heritage with a ride on the Rickshaw at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium. A memorable off-field moment during their cricketing journey in Bangladesh,” the BCB captioned the pictures.

Rickshaw ride is an integral part of the country’s heritage, which provided the players a memorable experience.

The home side lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 154-run victory in the opening fixture on Wednesday.

Batting first, the hosts racked up a commendable total of 252/4, courtesy of Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter’s anchoring half-centuries.

Sharmin remained the top-scorer for the home side with a brisk 89-ball 96, while Fargana made 61 off 110 deliveries.

On the bowling front, Ireland’s Freya Sragent bagged two wickets, while Laura Delany and Aimee Maguire took one wicket apiece.

In response, the visitors were bowled out for a meagre 98 in 28.5 overs.

Opening batter Sarah Forbes top-scored for Ireland with a cautious 25 off 51 deliveries, followed by middle-order batters Laura Delany (22) and Orla Prendergast (19).

Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter were the standout bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each, while Marufa Akter made two scalps.